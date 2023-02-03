Atomos Developing Space Propulsion Vehicles to Reposition Satellites
Aerospace startup Atomos Space, which is developing a series of orbital transfer vehicles to help reposition satellites in space, recently closed on a $16 million financing round. CEO Vanessa Clark and COO William Kowalski joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's operations ahead of its launch.
"By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Harry Styles won album of the year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.Beyoncé won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne and had the support of the room throughout the night, with winners frequently referencing her and her influence on them.“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her...
"Boeing is cutting 2,000 jobs in its human resources and finance departments in 2023. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement to AP. “While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”As of the end of last year, Boeing employed 156,000 workers globally. The cuts make up about 15 percent of the finance department. About a third of those positions will be outsourced to a consulting firm in India, according to a report from The Seattle Times.The white-collar job cuts coincide with a hiring spree in Boeing's business, engineering, and manufacturing units that's designed to help the company catch up 0n jetliner production hampered during the pandemic. Boeing last week said it expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023, while acknowledging that it would "lower staffing within some support functions.""
Fully autonomous vehicle technology is conquering the skies, with UAVs being used for various purposes. Now, a purpose-built independent cargo electric plane was unveiled by Pyka. Christened Pelican Cargo is said to be the "largest zero-emission cargo airplane and the first autonomous vehicle of its class," noted a media release.
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
Citing insider sources, Bloomberg reports that electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is developing an electric bike. The report says that Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe announced the development of an e-bike to staff in a company meeting on Friday, adding that a small team is already at work on the new product. Interestingly, it was not made explicitly clear whether the new project is a battery-assisted bicycle, otherwise known as an e-bike, or an electric motorcycle. However, Scaringe has previously teased the possibility of an electric bicycle, which would make sense considering the automaker's focus on adventurous outdoor living. But is this the right project for Rivian to focus on right now?
The experimental airplane X-57, developed by Nasa, is due to fly for the first time this year. It has an impressive 14 propellers along its wings and is powered entirely by electricity. This sounds great, considering we have to get off fossil fuels, yet our demand for aviation is growing. But how much closer will Nasa’s plane bring us to this goal?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Honda, one of the first manufacturers to truly believe in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is not backing down from its belief and is doing everything it can to ensure the viability and future of the technology. Honda recently announced a significant expansion into its hydrogen technology, which includes a hydrogen fuel cell electric CR-V, its most popular car, coming to the United States and Japan in 2024. Featuring a system Honda co-developed with General Motors, it is said to have double the durability of the one currently in the Honda Clarity, as well as costing only one-third the price to produce.
Although electric vehicles are steadily on the rise in demand and use, they are ironically becoming a thing of the past for vehicle manufacturers. With advancements in technology happening at a pace that is almost incalculable, it's no wonder big names in the automotive industry are starting to get ahead of the game. When the world started to crack down on carbon emissions the auto industry was the top target, and essentially electric power was the go-to. But, a few of the big names had other views on options that could be more reliable and sustainable, namely hydrogen. Here's a peek at who has been doing what, and how new methods of power are being researched (and even used) to bring the vehicles that transport us daily into a new future.
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Ford executives will unveil the company’s new expansion plan at a meeting later this month. Ford has faced rocky roads in its transition to electric vehicles, and its most recent earnings report shows that. To battle these challenges, Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking the business by the horns and implementing a dramatic new expansion plan called Ford+. The scheme began last year as the automaker split into three segments covering ICE, EV, and commercial products, but at an upcoming meeting, the rest of the changes will be revealed.
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
The switch to eco-friendly driving has been happening, slowly but surely, all across the world over the last few years in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and lessen our dependence on harmful fossil fuels. As a result, the majority of major automotive brands have been making a concerted effort to introduce more and more battery-powered electric vehicles and, more recently, vehicles that are powered by hydrogen fuel cell technologies. While both battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles are significantly more eco-friendly and cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel-powered models, it's important for consumers to know how the two types of electric vehicles compare in key areas, such as safety, driving range, charging times, upfront and long term costs, and emissions.
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here.
"As fears of recession loom, the consumer price index up 6.5 percent and inflation at historic highs, funds that Americans saved during the COVID-19 pandemic are nearing depletion.During the height of the pandemic, Americans were able to save more than $2.7 trillion as businesses shuttered. Investment bank Goldman Sachs estimated that 35 percent of COVID-19 relief funds have already been spent and by the end of 2023, that number will be up to 65 percent.Lower income households have seen their savings diminish first. Folks that make under $50,000 annually saw their savings slashed by 36 percent compared to people who...
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy.
