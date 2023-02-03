Atomos Developing Space Propulsion Vehicles to Reposition Satellites

Although electric vehicles are steadily on the rise in demand and use, they are ironically becoming a thing of the past for vehicle manufacturers. With advancements in technology happening at a pace that is almost incalculable, it's no wonder big names in the automotive industry are starting to get ahead of the game. When the world started to crack down on carbon emissions the auto industry was the top target, and essentially electric power was the go-to. But, a few of the big names had other views on options that could be more reliable and sustainable, namely hydrogen. Here's a peek at who has been doing what, and how new methods of power are being researched (and even used) to bring the vehicles that transport us daily into a new future.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO