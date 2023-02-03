Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UVA softball 'on the rise' after breakout season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As Joanna Hardin enters year seven at the helm of Virginia softball, preseason practice has never felt better. "Different mentality in this group, we're pretty fearless and we know we're going to be challenged, but the growth mindset is really real, I can see it," Hardin said.
Morsell finds sweet spot with NC State before UVA return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Casey Morsell could not hide the grin on his face when asked about returning to Virginia for the first time on Tuesday night. "I'm looking forward to it, I haven't been there since I transferred, it's been awhile, but I think it's going to be fun," Morsell said, "I'm expecting this group to be ready and just to come out and win."
UVA slides, NC State rises to set up top-25 matchup
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tuesday will mark one year since Virginia last won a matchup against a ranked ACC opponent and to mark the occasion the AP Top 25 set up another. The Cavaliers slid to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 after their loss to Virginia...
UVA focuses on women's heart health in February
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
UVA Health strategic plan in depth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 18 months of planning, UVA Health has announced what they’re calling their first-ever 10-year strategic plan including clinical care, research, education, and community. UVA Health started a plan to be the future of medicine within the next 10 years. UVA Health’s CEO says...
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Upcoming 5K supports Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event this weekend will help support families that have children being treated at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville will be holding its Freeze Your Socks Off 5K Walk/Run on Saturday. The event will begin at...
Do Portugal Circus coming back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A circus is coming to Charlottesville for the second year in a row. The Do Portugal Circus will be opening in the Fashion Square parking lot on Feb. 17. The circus first visited Charlottesville in 2022, and it says it’s coming back due to popular...
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
Big donation made to Bennett's Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
New program aims to revitalize Lovingston
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
Wineries prepare for Valentine's Day weekend
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cupcakes, carriage rides, and wine are just a few things you can look forward to this Valentine’s Day weekend at some local wineries. To kick off Valentine’s weekend, Trump Winery is hosting a Love is Blind wine tasting, which features a blind tasting of wines in black wine glasses, so you won't be able to see the wine before you taste it.
