Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
pix11.com
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice
Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
pix11.com
Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident
Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens construction project Monday morning, according to preliminary information on the investigation, officials said. Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident. Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens...
pix11.com
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame
New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want. The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south. Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
pix11.com
Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ
Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
pix11.com
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
pix11.com
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend
"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
