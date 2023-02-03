ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast

“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY

