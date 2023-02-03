ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Pianist Evan Mitchell to perform “Reflections”

Pianist Evan Mitchell will perform “Reflections,” a recital of solo piano works by Florence Price, Johannes Brahms, Missy Mazzoli, Claude Debussy, and Franz Schubert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center at Weatherford College. “The concert features music that explores this theme...
WEATHERFORD, TX

