Thaler's movements tracked in second day of murder trial for death of Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — The plastic gate blocking the bike path inside Lake Minnetonka Regional Park was shattered into pieces, apparently driven through by a vehicle on the day 6-year-old Eli Hart was found dead inside his mother's truck. That was one of several locations Julissa Thaler's car was tracked as...
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Mother IDs 17-year-old shot to death in Chanhassen; woman in jail pending charges
A woman has identified her son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was the teenager who was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, according to Hayde Jurado, who posted a photo of her son with angel's wings on social media two days later.
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
Cousin charged after man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center
NEWPORT, Minnesota — A 37-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. Sylvester T. Jones was arrested Monday evening after his cousin was found just before 11 a.m. inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who has been identified as 39-year-old Terrell E. McIntyre, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Strip searches curtailed at Shakopee women’s prison
Rochelle Inselman had just returned to the Shakopee women's prison from Methodist Hospital, where she had undergone a hysterectomy and pelvic repair, when guards did their routine check to see if she was harboring contraband in her body. They ordered the inmate to strip, squat and cough. "It hurt. It...
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Gunfire wounds 3 after dispute in Minneapolis bar spills into street
A dispute in a downtown Minneapolis bar around closing time early Sunday spilled out into the street and ignited gunfire that wounded three people, officials said. Officers near N. 1st Avenue and N. 5th Street heard the gunshots and saw a man in his 20s with noncritical wounds, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten. A second gunshot victim, also a man in his 20s, was found wounded about a block away, Parten said.
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
