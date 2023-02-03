Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Man Found Shot In Bridgeport Parking Lot In City's Second Homicide Of Day
For the second time in a day, a man was found shot in a Fairfield County parking lot after the police department received multiple calls from residents.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 8:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Earlier report - Fatal Shooting I…
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Bronx: An Alleged 15-year old teenager is Suspected of Getting Involved of Death of a 27-year old man.
A Bronx fire last week claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and left another covered in serious burns. The man was seen sliding from the roof of the building in an attempt to escape the house fire. Authorities continue to search for a woman who may have had a...
School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police
A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Soundview: Neighbor Reacts to Arson Incident in which Man Died and 15-Year-Old Girl Was Arrested
THE NYPD IS seeking the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in this video who is sought for questioning in connection to an arson incident that took place at 1211 Evergreen Avenue in Soundview on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Video courtesy of the NYPD. A neighbor has given her...
Connecticut woman arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old son
A Connecticut woman was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, whose remains were found in a shallow grave at a park last month.
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
News 12
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family
After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Man Gets Years In Prison For Violent Westchester Home Invasion, Tying Up Elderly Woman
An out-of-state man will spend decades in prison after brutally invading a Westchester County home and violently threatening its occupants. Earlier Report - Out-Of-State Man Found Guilty In Violent Westchester Home InvasionNorth Carolina resident Confessor Soto, age 50, was sentenc…
Man Strangled Woman, Violated Restraining Order In Putnam County: Police
A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said. Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Villa-Carchipulla...
