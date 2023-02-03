ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
Daily Voice

School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park

A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family

After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
BETHEL, CT
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

