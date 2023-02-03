Read full article on original website
How to watch ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ ep 4: Time, TV channel, free live stream
“1,000-Lb Sisters” is back with a new episode on Tuesday, February 7 (2/7/2023) at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. A live stream of the show can be found on Philo (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial) and more services listed below. Tammy was robbed and the new episode...
How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 13 premiere: Time, TV, free live stream
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back with a new season full of rich drama and broken friendships. Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 (2/7/2023) at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. A live stream of the episode can be found on FuboTV (free trial) and Sling (half off the first month).
Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ ep 17: Time, TV, free live stream, recap
The new episode of “The Oval” is sure to get viewers on the edge of their seats. “The Oval” will drop its 17th episode on Tuesday, February 7 (2/7/2023) at 9 p.m. ET on BET. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and other live-streaming services listed below.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’: Time, TV channel, free live stream
“My Landlord Wants Me Dead” is Lifetime’s newest movie that actually might have you sleeping with a nightlight on. The movie premieres on Sunday, February 5 (2/5/2023) at 8 p.m. ET. on Lifetime. A live stream of the movie can be found on Philo (free trial) and Sling (half off the first month).
Conservatives blast ‘satanic’ Sam Smith at Grammys; ‘SNL’ highlights; more: Buzz
Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.
‘AGT’ magician dies at 52; Pink Floyd feud; ‘Grease’ prequel trailer; more: Buzz
“America’s Got Talent” magician Scott Alexander is dead at 52, his wife Jenny has announced. Entertainment Weekly reports Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship and died Sunday. “We are shattered,” said Jenny, who was also his assistant and mother to their three children. Alexander appeared on season 6 of “AGT” in 2011, making Jenny appear out of thin air with water and levitation, and reached the quarterfinals. The illusionist also appeared on season 2 of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” in 2015.
