Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.

