How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 13 premiere: Time, TV, free live stream
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back with a new season full of rich drama and broken friendships. Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 (2/7/2023) at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. A live stream of the episode can be found on FuboTV (free trial) and Sling (half off the first month).
Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ ep 17: Time, TV, free live stream, recap
The new episode of “The Oval” is sure to get viewers on the edge of their seats. “The Oval” will drop its 17th episode on Tuesday, February 7 (2/7/2023) at 9 p.m. ET on BET. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and other live-streaming services listed below.
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ ep 6: Time, TV, free live stream, recap
“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is just getting started with the season’s drama. After the group fell short of five members during the last episode, the rest of the moms are working hard to make sure that their vacation isn’t going to waste. The newest episode airs on Tuesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and more live streaming services listed below.
‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’: Time, TV channel, free live stream
“My Landlord Wants Me Dead” is Lifetime’s newest movie that actually might have you sleeping with a nightlight on. The movie premieres on Sunday, February 5 (2/5/2023) at 8 p.m. ET. on Lifetime. A live stream of the movie can be found on Philo (free trial) and Sling (half off the first month).
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
‘AGT’ magician dies at 52; Pink Floyd feud; ‘Grease’ prequel trailer; more: Buzz
“America’s Got Talent” magician Scott Alexander is dead at 52, his wife Jenny has announced. Entertainment Weekly reports Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship and died Sunday. “We are shattered,” said Jenny, who was also his assistant and mother to their three children. Alexander appeared on season 6 of “AGT” in 2011, making Jenny appear out of thin air with water and levitation, and reached the quarterfinals. The illusionist also appeared on season 2 of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” in 2015.
