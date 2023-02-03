Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
South Carolina Dem James Clyburn funneled six figures from campaign funds to family last cycle, filings show
South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn paid out tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign funds to a company registered to his son-in-law and even more to his grandson.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
US News and World Report
North Carolina Republicans Reap Reward of Judicial Wins in Redistricting Ruling
(Reuters) - Democrats and Republicans poured millions of dollars into state Supreme Court races in North Carolina and Ohio last fall, eyeing the seats as a crucial tool in advancing political power on issues such as redistricting, abortion and voting laws. On Friday, Republicans reaped the first major reward, when...
US News and World Report
Maine Top Election Official Testifies Against Voter ID Bill
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific...
Comments / 0