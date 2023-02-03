ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

North Carolina Republicans Reap Reward of Judicial Wins in Redistricting Ruling

(Reuters) - Democrats and Republicans poured millions of dollars into state Supreme Court races in North Carolina and Ohio last fall, eyeing the seats as a crucial tool in advancing political power on issues such as redistricting, abortion and voting laws. On Friday, Republicans reaped the first major reward, when...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Maine Top Election Official Testifies Against Voter ID Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy