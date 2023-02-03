Read full article on original website
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
CBS Sports
LeBron James goes for NBA scoring record Tuesday night: Lakers superstar 36 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is within striking distance of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The Lakers superstar enters Tuesday night's home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points away from history. Barring injury, James will pass Adbul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points this week at home. The Lakers host the Thunder on Tuesday night (10 p.m. ET) before welcoming the Bucks on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
CBS Sports
LeBron James reacts to Lakers missing out on Kyrie Irving trade: 'Definitely disappointed'
LeBron James has reportedly wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving since the offseason. When Irving requested a trade on Friday, James not so subtly hinted at his interest in reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate by tweeting the eyes emoji, which Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly copied in the replies. But when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks rather than the Lakers, and in an interview Monday with Michael Wilbon, the four-time MVP didn't attempt to hide his displeasure.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant would be wise to stick with Nets, who likely aren't done dealing before Thursday's deadline
Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In return, the Brooklyn Nets, who will also send Markieff Morris to Dallas, get Dorian Finney-Smith, old pal Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas' 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. There's a chance, perhaps a good one, that neither team is...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks earn solid mark for getting Luka Doncic help; Nets get 'C'
Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and the winner of the deal was... the Houston Rockets?. Let's explain. The Rockets currently have control of every Nets first-round pick between now and 2027 thanks to the James Harden trade. The Nets just traded their second-best player, who happens to be close friends with their best player, for a package of largely win-now assets. In all likelihood, that means they are either about to trade their best player, Kevin Durant, or they are going to mortgage even more of their future assets to try to win around the 35-year-old Durant. Either way, those deep future picks headed to Houston are looking pretty valuable right now.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman deal becoming more realistic, could save Golden State $131 million
The Golden State Warriors have remained steadfast in their commitment to James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga. All three of them were drafted with a lottery pick and with the hope that they would act as a collective bridge to the next era of contention. That hasn't happened, and...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
Why Mavericks, Nets are both winners and losers in Kyrie Irving trade, plus what Steph Curry's injury means
Good morning to everyone but especially to... When I wrote to you on Friday, dear readers, all was well -- or at least quiet -- on the Nets front. Top-four seed in the East, Kevin Durant nearing a return, Kyrie Irving keeping things afloat... not much to note. My, how...
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
CBS Sports
NBA trade tracker: Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks and all other major moves ahead of 2023 deadline
NBA trade season is here. The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday (Feb. 9) at 3 p.m. ET, but fans did not have to wait that long to see the season's first blockbuster. On Sunday, the Mavericks acquired All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets just days after he requested a trade out of Brooklyn. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs a star with Luka Doncic.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks scoring record: The world reacts to the NBA's historic night
LeBron James has done it. After 20 years, three teams, four championships and 1,410 regular-season games, King James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting). Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Crypto.com Arena to watch the 38-year-old James break his almost 39-year-old record, and fittingly, the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history broke the record in the same Los Angeles Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar once wore.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
