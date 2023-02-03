Read full article on original website
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
Here's Why Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NRG or MGEE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Utility - Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both NRG Energy (NRG) and MGE (MGEE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Airline Stock Roundup: Q4 Earnings Reports of SKYW, ALGT & HA, DAL in Focus
In the past week, the likes of Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, SkyWest SKYW and Hawaiian Holdings HA reported earnings for fourth-quarter 2022. Even though robust air-travel demand boosted the top lines of these airline operators, high-fuel costs limited bottom-line growth. Fourth-quarter earnings-related updates were discussed in the previous write-up as...
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of VOOG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $252.19 per unit.
Nucor (NUE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It's time for the big cheese of media stocks to step up this earnings season. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) will roll back the curtain on its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. With the shares rallying -- they're up by 32% since bottoming out over the holidays -- a lot is riding on the fresh financials.
Zilka Yahal Cuts Stake in Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
Fintel reports that Zilka Yahal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.76MM shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 19.14MM shares and 19.50% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 49.90MM shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). This represents 5.97% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 49.61MM shares and 5.89% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Agman Investments Cuts Stake in Potbelly (PBPB)
Fintel reports that Agman Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB). This represents 8.48% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 9.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.99MM shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.41MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
This is Why Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a Great Dividend Stock
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
