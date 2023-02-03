Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
Baltimore high school student found guilty in murder of police captain's husband
A teenage high school student has been convicted of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect convicted of second degree murder in death of police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo of second degree murder and handgun charges in the death of James Blue III, the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office. Blue was fatally shot in January of 2022 along Walker Avenue,...
41-year-old man arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire
A Talbot County man has been arrested and charged after investigators determined he was responsible for setting his own house on fire.
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police
Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Lancaster County police looking to identify woman who stole, spent $1,400 from elderly woman
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are attempting to identify a suspect following a Home Goods theft. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the theft happened on Jan. 13. The suspect stole a purse from a senior citizen as she was shopping at the Home Goods located at 1700 Fruitville Pike.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
foxbaltimore.com
Human remains found in Owings Mills, say Baltimore County Police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say human remains were found in Owings Mills. Police say that officers were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. on February 6 for a report of human remains discovered in a brush area near the roadway.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder
Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and distributing drugs on Monday. One of them was also indicted for the murder of Marquis Carter in November of 2022.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
Comments / 9