Aberdeen, MD

CBS Baltimore

Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police

Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths

SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
SMYRNA, DE

