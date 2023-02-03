BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO