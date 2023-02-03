CALL FOR ABSTRACTS 19th Edition of the International Conference on Renewable Resources & Biorefineries May 31-June 2, 2023 — Riga, Latvia DEADLINE March 15, 2023

Read full article on original website
US, Brazil to Join India’s Global Push to Boost Biofuels Demand
ByRakesh Sharma (Bloomberg) Alliance will encourage use of organic waste to produce fuel; Details to be outlined during major energy forum in Bengaluru — The US and Brazil, two of the world’s largest biofuels markets, are joining an India-led initiative that will aim to boost demand for the lower-emissions energy source.
ePURE: Data Shows EU Must Promote Update of Biofuels
(ePURE/Ethanol Producer Magazine) The EU is still overly reliant on fossil fuels for transport and Member States are lagging behind in efforts to promote renewable energy sources such as sustainable biofuels, according to new EU data. The new figures confirm the importance of preserving a role in Fit for 55 policies for proven solutions such as crop-based biofuels to meet ambitious climate goals.
