New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
njbmagazine.com
NJ Hospitals Deliver Award-Winning Services
When it comes to healthcare quality, New Jersey ranks among the best states in the nation. According to a 2022 survey by U.S. News & World Report, New Jersey came in fourth overall, trailing only Hawaii, Massachusetts and Connecticut – with special distinction in the “public health” arena (behind only California).
njbmagazine.com
GZA Acquires Equity Environmental Engineering
Fairfield-based GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, has acquired Equity Environmental Engineering LLC, a top provider of integrated planning and environmental consulting services throughout metropolitan New York and the Mid-Atlantic. “Equity’s strong capabilities are a natural extension of the...
njbmagazine.com
Caldwell Named 15th President of Centenary University
Dale G. Caldwell, Ed.D., has been named the 15th president of Centenary University, becoming the first African American to hold the position at the Hackettstown-based institution. He will begin his tenure on July 1. Dr. Caldwell is currently executive director of the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
tapinto.net
NJEDA Opens Applications for 2023 Historic Property Reinvestment Program
TRENTON, NJ – Applications for the 2023 round of funding for the New Jersey Historic Property Reinvestment Program (HPRP) are now open, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has announced. Applications for Regular and Transformative Projects will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. For eligibility requirements and to access the application, please visit https://www.njeda.com/historic-property-reinvestment-program/.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
njbmagazine.com
Cascades Invests $9 Million in Piscataway
Cascades, a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, has purchased a new printing press at its Piscataway corrugated packaging converting facility. “The purchase of an EVOL press, one of the fastest technologies in the world, will allow us to continue our growth in the...
njbmagazine.com
Legislation Signed Allowing Special Occasion Events on Preserved Farmland
Governor Phil Murphy last week signed legislation (S757) authorizing commercial farms that are located on preserved farmland to hold special occasion events, subject to certain conditions. The Legislature concurred with the governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation. Murphy recommended changes to ensure protections for agricultural or horticultural production on preserved farmland.
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January
The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year. The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
tourcounsel.com
Quaker Bridge Mall | Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Quaker Bridge Mall is a two-level super-regional mall located in the Clarksville section of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features the traditional tenants Macy's, and JCPenney. The mall currently features prominent specialty stores Coach New York, White House Black Market, and Ann Taylor. The mall...
Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one
It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event. Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles. The first was a snowstorm where it...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY -- The massive Powerball jackpot just got even bigger. No one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, but there was a $1 million ticket sold in New Jersey. The winning numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. The jackpot is now an estimated $747 million, the ninth-largest in U.S. history.The next drawing is Monday.
