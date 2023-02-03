Read full article on original website
Gary Garrett
4d ago
My parents told me that if it doesn't belong to you then it's not yours to take.This guy is way old enough to know better,there's consequences for stealing....
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Teen Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
A 15-year-old accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car is in custody, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say the chase happened on Thursday after their flock system notified officers about a stolen car in the Riverside area. When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver took off.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after police find multiple types of drugs in his car
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed a man was caught with multiple types of drugs and open alcohol containers on Sunday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., patrolling officers noticed a car near 18th and South Sheridan driving only 5 mph without hazards on. Police said the vehicle was smoking...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 15-year-old arrested for running from police in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police. According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood near East Apache and North Peoria. Police at the scene told FOX23 a man is in critical condition after being shot at a north Tulsa house Monday afternoon. The victim, according to police, is...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KOKI FOX 23
Man in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near East Apache and North Peoria. Police at the scene told FOX23 a man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon. While the man was found at a north Tulsa home, police are unsure if the shooting took place there.
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County authorities say second suspect faces charges for double murder
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a second suspect is facing charges for a double murder that happened in January. “Regardless of who pulled the trigger, in the state of Oklahoma if you participate in a homicide of an individual, you are also charged with felony murder, so regardless of who pulled the trigger they’re both responsible for the death of these two individuals and we want justice for these victims,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.
KOKI FOX 23
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
Man In Custody After Leading Authorities On High-Speed Pursuit Through Creek County
A man is in custody on Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Sand Springs down southeast to Bristow. Sources say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver of a motorcycle took off and hit speeds of 115 mph. Officers eventually stopped him along Highway 16...
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said. Tulsa police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North 129th East Ave where police saw about 200 cars involved in street racing.
News On 6
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
news9.com
1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy
A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
