Lancaster County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Cited After Firing Shot Through Apartment Floor

A Lincoln woman had a frightening ordeal near 90th and ‘O’ Street early Sunday morning. Police were called to the apartment just before just before 1:00 Sunday morning. “The caller reported hearing a loud pop behind her, then noticed damage to her ceiling consistent with gunfire.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers spoke 25 year old man who lives upstairs.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area

BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
BRUNING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver injured in beltway rollover

NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time

OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
OMAHA, NE

