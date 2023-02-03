Read full article on original website
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
Man Cited After Firing Shot Through Apartment Floor
A Lincoln woman had a frightening ordeal near 90th and ‘O’ Street early Sunday morning. Police were called to the apartment just before just before 1:00 Sunday morning. “The caller reported hearing a loud pop behind her, then noticed damage to her ceiling consistent with gunfire.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers spoke 25 year old man who lives upstairs.
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area
BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
Driver injured in beltway rollover
NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
