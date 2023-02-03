ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s marijuana marketplace bill lacks worker protections, advocates say

Marijuana advocates say there is a glaring oversight in Maryland’s new bill to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace by July 1. The bill, which regulates the distribution of business licenses, sets sales tax rates and levies fees for medical shops to convert to recreational ones, does not have a provision which protects employees in the workplace.
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents

Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
Hundreds lobby Annapolis over gun safety bills, mostly in support of gun rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of people signed up to testify before a Senate panel to oppose gun safety bills, and only three were in favor. Hundreds of pro-Second Amendment advocates carried signs and spoke out against any restrictions on their legal right to possess a firearm. Three people signed up to speak in support of the gun safety bills.
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?

Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month

As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors. Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month. In March 2020, the pandemic […] The post SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month appeared first on 92 Q.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maryland

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
