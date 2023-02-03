Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Maryland’s marijuana marketplace bill lacks worker protections, advocates say
Marijuana advocates say there is a glaring oversight in Maryland’s new bill to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace by July 1. The bill, which regulates the distribution of business licenses, sets sales tax rates and levies fees for medical shops to convert to recreational ones, does not have a provision which protects employees in the workplace.
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
wypr.org
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
Parents Magazine
Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents
Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds lobby Annapolis over gun safety bills, mostly in support of gun rights
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of people signed up to testify before a Senate panel to oppose gun safety bills, and only three were in favor. Hundreds of pro-Second Amendment advocates carried signs and spoke out against any restrictions on their legal right to possess a firearm. Three people signed up to speak in support of the gun safety bills.
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
A bill working its way through the Maryland state legislature would incentivize companies switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits.
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
ubaltlawreview.com
Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?
Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month
As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors. Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month. In March 2020, the pandemic […] The post SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month appeared first on 92 Q.
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
Governor's bills aims to help veterans, entrepreneurs and lower-income Marylanders — and buyers of electric trucks. The post Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Gov. Moore Statement After FBI Thwarts Targeted Plot To Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations. “I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Ocean City Today
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
