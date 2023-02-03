Read full article on original website
Health Care for Homeless helping community every Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, doctors at Memorial Health will be heading out of the hospital to practice medicine. Once a week the group of doctors goes out into the community to provide health care to the homeless. It is a pretty simple concept. You can come here for free...
Coastal Health District holding free screenings for heart health month
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - February is Heart Health Month. Nurses say it’s important to keep tabs on your heart health. The Coastal Health District is hosting the free blood pressure and glucose screenings in several counties throughout February. First up is Bryan County with the free screenings taking...
Liberty Co. officials seeing more teens vaping, starting tobacco screenings early
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC’s latest data, around 2.5 million teenagers in the United States use e-cigarettes, known as vapes. It’s a widespread issue and one that both health and school officials are keeping an eye on. A Liberty County nurse practitioner says that...
Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer. Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own. “If we can go out...
Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information. You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity. They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to...
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – An 8-year-old boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Leeland Korman was jumping on a...
Ford Legacy Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Historical Society is offering a rare view inside the property once used as the winter home of Henry and Clara Ford with an event coming up on Feb. 25. Amy Mitchell, the president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, joined Morning Brea with...
Savannah Chatham Co. public school principal discusses the importance of having Black educators in classrooms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Having a Black educator helps you know where you come from.”. Derrick Butler has been empowering Savannah Chatham public school students for more than 15 years. “You know I’m going to check in on you.”. As the current principal of Islands High School, he...
FDA considering updating blood donation guidelines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The FDA is looking to change some of the requirements for donating blood. The potential rule change would ease the restrictions for gay men to donate. This could help with the blood supply here to get in more donors into blood centers and boost the blood supply. The change could bring in new donors that have not been able to donate blood in the past.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community. He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.
Black History Month: Ebenezer African-American Cemetery
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It seemed like to me that the ancestors called me. Like they said, do something about this place,” Leroy Lloyd said. Lloyd is a self-appointed caretaker of a cemetery in Effingham County. The final resting place for some of the county’s first inhabitants....
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
Jesup Housing Authority hoping to receive funding for affordable workforce housing
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - In this year’s current budget, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has set aside $35.7 million to create a Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Wayne County is ready to jump on that opportunity. According to the Jesup Housing Authority, they already have land set aside so when they...
Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission has delayed a decision to rezone more than 100 acres in Georgetown. That’s after residents there voiced opposition to a developer’s plan to build roughly 400 homes. Delayed but not denied. That was the decision the Chatham County Savannah...
TIMA ‘School of Rock’ dreaming of ‘Journey’ to meet rock legends
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Maritime Academy isn’t your typical school, so, maybe it’s no surprise that they don’t have a typical school band or a typical field trip in mind. Instead this small school band is hoping to see their dream band on the...
Bulloch Co. middle school teacher suspended after pushing student
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teacher has been suspended without pay after pushing a middle school student. A fair dismissal hearing was held last week by the Board of Education. The board decided to suspend Langston Chapel Middle School teacher, Marc Roundtree, for 60 days without pay after reviewing the video. The board said it had seen sufficient evidence that Roundtree engaged in “willful neglect of duties.”
Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire. The Tybee Island Light Station and...
Statesboro’s police chief shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. 5 officers are now charged with second degree murder and have been fired for their involvement. Statesboro’s police chief posted his thoughts...
Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
