ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Health Care for Homeless helping community every Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, doctors at Memorial Health will be heading out of the hospital to practice medicine. Once a week the group of doctors goes out into the community to provide health care to the homeless. It is a pretty simple concept. You can come here for free...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer. Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own. “If we can go out...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information. You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity. They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ford Legacy Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Historical Society is offering a rare view inside the property once used as the winter home of Henry and Clara Ford with an event coming up on Feb. 25. Amy Mitchell, the president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, joined Morning Brea with...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

FDA considering updating blood donation guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The FDA is looking to change some of the requirements for donating blood. The potential rule change would ease the restrictions for gay men to donate. This could help with the blood supply here to get in more donors into blood centers and boost the blood supply. The change could bring in new donors that have not been able to donate blood in the past.
wtoc.com

22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community. He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Black History Month: Ebenezer African-American Cemetery

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It seemed like to me that the ancestors called me. Like they said, do something about this place,” Leroy Lloyd said. Lloyd is a self-appointed caretaker of a cemetery in Effingham County. The final resting place for some of the county’s first inhabitants....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission has delayed a decision to rezone more than 100 acres in Georgetown. That’s after residents there voiced opposition to a developer’s plan to build roughly 400 homes. Delayed but not denied. That was the decision the Chatham County Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. middle school teacher suspended after pushing student

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teacher has been suspended without pay after pushing a middle school student. A fair dismissal hearing was held last week by the Board of Education. The board decided to suspend Langston Chapel Middle School teacher, Marc Roundtree, for 60 days without pay after reviewing the video. The board said it had seen sufficient evidence that Roundtree engaged in “willful neglect of duties.”
wtoc.com

Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire. The Tybee Island Light Station and...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy