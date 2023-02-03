ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
NORFOLK, VA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

Six-Year-Old Shooter Attacks Teacher

On Jan. 6, in Virginia Abigail Zwerner suffered a bullet wound to the chest. A six year-old student brought a gun into the classroom at Richneck elementary school and intentionally shot and wounded Zwerner. The bullet remains lodged in her body. The administration at Richneck elementary school was warned four...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy