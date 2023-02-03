Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Related
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
Newport News woman found dead in apartment deemed homicide, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.
Burglar smashes front door of Hampton T-Mobile store to gain entry
Officers got the call around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 5 to respond to the business in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road to investigate the burglary.
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police
Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins. Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Six-Year-Old Shooter Attacks Teacher
On Jan. 6, in Virginia Abigail Zwerner suffered a bullet wound to the chest. A six year-old student brought a gun into the classroom at Richneck elementary school and intentionally shot and wounded Zwerner. The bullet remains lodged in her body. The administration at Richneck elementary school was warned four...
WAVY News 10
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
Man arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
wvtf.org
State lawmakers can't agree on which city should get a casino referendum next
Lawmakers are struggling over where to locate Virginia's next casino. Many people in Petersburg are hoping state lawmakers will allow them to hold a referendum to see if voters there would approve a new casino. This week, Republican Delegate Kim Taylor Dinwiddie got a bill out of the House to allow a referendum.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Police identify 2 men killed Sunday morning in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say a shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Sunday killing two men and injuring a woman.
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
State Police: Speed factor in fatal, single-vehicle crash on I-264 in Portsmouth
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the Greenwood Drive exit.
Virginia African American Cultural Center opens headquarters in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach organization focused on highlighting Black history now has a headquarters, a step forward as it works to build multi-million dollar educational center. The Virginia African American Cultural Center acquired land for a permanent facility seven years ago, next to Lake Edward Park.
U.S. Navy struggles to maintain its warships, GAO watchdog report finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Bad news for the Navy. A new report from the Government Accountability Office reveals troubling long-term trends when it comes to repairing ships and keeping them in the fight. The GAO has found that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships. The study...
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Virginia Beach and the good he is doing for the community.
Comments / 0