A man shot while riding in a car is expected to be ok
COLORADO SPRINGS-A Colorado Springs man is expected to be ok after he was shot while in a car early this morning. Around 3 a.m., the victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the area of North Academy and Voyager when another car pulled up next to them and fired several rounds into their vehicle, striking the victim once. None of the other people in the car were injured. So far, this is no suspect information.
1 dead in officer involved shooting in the Springs
1 person was shot dead by Colorado Springs Police this morning after an incident at the Grove Apartments near Bijou and Academy. A woman called police saying a man was knocking at her front door and a window with a gun. Police confronted a man with a weapon and ordered him to drop it. The man instead turned toward authorities and pointed the gun at them. Police fired, and the man was shot and killed. He has not been identified. 3 Colorado Springs police officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation. It not known if the suspect and the woman knew each other.
Man under arrested after officer spots a business with a broken door
COLORADO SPRINGS-A man is under arrest after a CSPD officer spotted a business with a broken door. It happened around 3:36 Monday morning on west Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City area. While investigating the broken door, the officer was able to identify 38-year-old Matthew Covey as the suspect. He was found about a block away from the burglary scene and taken into custody.
A local high school student is under arrest after bringing a gun to school
COLORADO SPRINGS-Students and staff at Sierra High School are safe after officials say a student brought a gun to school Tuesday morning. Administrators received a tip that a student may have a gun in their bag, and during a search, the weapon was found. School officials say the gun was never shown on campus, nor was it used to threaten anyone. According to police, the student was arrested and will face criminal charges.
