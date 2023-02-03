COLORADO SPRINGS-A Colorado Springs man is expected to be ok after he was shot while in a car early this morning. Around 3 a.m., the victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the area of North Academy and Voyager when another car pulled up next to them and fired several rounds into their vehicle, striking the victim once. None of the other people in the car were injured. So far, this is no suspect information.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO