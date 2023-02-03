ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthurdale, WV

WVNews

Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties

Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County

Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education discusses electric bus pilot project

Mark Nestlen, vice president of Business Development and Strategy with GreenPower, spoke to the board about the upcoming start of the electric bus pilot project. At the end of the month, charging stations will be installed in the county and the bus will arrive at the beginning of March to test routes in order to observe its effectiveness on the county's roads.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Extension News for February

The Lewis County Extension Service Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office. Lewis County 4-H Cloverbuds are invited to a Cloverbud Valentine’s Party on Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis County 4-H Center, 506 Jesse Run Road, Jane Lew. Registration must be completed in ZSuite by Feb. 8.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon

Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Ways to show the love this Valentine's weekend in Lewis County

Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, but organizations and businesses are gearing up for a love filled weekend in Lewis County. Events range from the always popular Chocolate Lovers Feast to the Love Dinner at the Koblegard House on Main Avenue. The Lewis County Senior Center will be hosting a...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

New & veteran Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School thespians showcased during 'Bright Star'

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first act of Bridgeport High School’s senior play “Bright Star” will take audiences back a century. “’Bright Star’ is an amazing musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It is a full score of original, country and bluegrass music. It is also based on a true story, a real event, which led to an incredible American folk tale,” officials said. “It is really wonderful for our school to be performing this show in our area because this show is set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. This setting makes this story close to home for us, and we are very excited to produce a show that embraces our heritage.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV

