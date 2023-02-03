Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVNews
Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council discusses proposed FY 2024 general fund budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Fairmont City Council, along with other city officials, discussed the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 general fund budget, which clocks in at $20,992,959. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means began the meeting with a presentation on the proposed budget, discussing the...
WVNews
Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties
Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
WVNews
Mon Preston FOP President to Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council: pay issues are worsening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Viola, president of the Monongalia and Preston County Fraternal Order of Police, addressed Morgantown City Council about pay and compensation issues affecting the Morgantown Police Department at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Viola, first sergeant and detective with the MPD, spoke during the...
WVNews
Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County
Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education recognizes counselors, details green bus test
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening and heard a presentation from Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy with GreenPower Motor Co., regarding the upcoming implementation of a pilot project to test the effectiveness of electric school buses. Nestlen...
WVNews
Secretary of State recognizes senior citizens voters in Lewis County
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized 93 Lewis County voters Friday, Feb. 3 for 50 consecutive years of voting. He praised Lewis Countians for consistently having one of the largest voter turnouts in the state. “Lewis County is known for civic participation,” Warner said.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education discusses electric bus pilot project
Mark Nestlen, vice president of Business Development and Strategy with GreenPower, spoke to the board about the upcoming start of the electric bus pilot project. At the end of the month, charging stations will be installed in the county and the bus will arrive at the beginning of March to test routes in order to observe its effectiveness on the county's roads.
WVNews
West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
WVNews
Lewis County Extension News for February
The Lewis County Extension Service Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office. Lewis County 4-H Cloverbuds are invited to a Cloverbud Valentine’s Party on Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis County 4-H Center, 506 Jesse Run Road, Jane Lew. Registration must be completed in ZSuite by Feb. 8.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
WVNews
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
WVNews
New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan to host state Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Weslyan College will host the West Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on campus Feb. 17-18. “The deadline for student applications is this Sunday, February 12,” said Dr. Tracy DeLaney, JSHS regional director and associate professor of physics.
WVNews
World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVNews
Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon
Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
WVNews
Ways to show the love this Valentine's weekend in Lewis County
Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, but organizations and businesses are gearing up for a love filled weekend in Lewis County. Events range from the always popular Chocolate Lovers Feast to the Love Dinner at the Koblegard House on Main Avenue. The Lewis County Senior Center will be hosting a...
WVNews
Library lowdown: How do I love thee, Bridgeport Library? Let me count the ways
In the present day, libraries provide much more than books, and oftentimes, they provide essential services to the community they serve that residents may not be able to access otherwise.
WVNews
New & veteran Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School thespians showcased during 'Bright Star'
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first act of Bridgeport High School’s senior play “Bright Star” will take audiences back a century. “’Bright Star’ is an amazing musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It is a full score of original, country and bluegrass music. It is also based on a true story, a real event, which led to an incredible American folk tale,” officials said. “It is really wonderful for our school to be performing this show in our area because this show is set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. This setting makes this story close to home for us, and we are very excited to produce a show that embraces our heritage.”
