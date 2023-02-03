Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education discusses electric bus pilot project
Mark Nestlen, vice president of Business Development and Strategy with GreenPower, spoke to the board about the upcoming start of the electric bus pilot project. At the end of the month, charging stations will be installed in the county and the bus will arrive at the beginning of March to test routes in order to observe its effectiveness on the county's roads.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education recognizes counselors, details green bus test
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening and heard a presentation from Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy with GreenPower Motor Co., regarding the upcoming implementation of a pilot project to test the effectiveness of electric school buses. Nestlen...
WVNews
Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County
Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
WVNews
Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties
Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
WVNews
Mon Preston FOP President to Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council: pay issues are worsening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Viola, president of the Monongalia and Preston County Fraternal Order of Police, addressed Morgantown City Council about pay and compensation issues affecting the Morgantown Police Department at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Viola, first sergeant and detective with the MPD, spoke during the...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council discusses proposed FY 2024 general fund budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Fairmont City Council, along with other city officials, discussed the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 general fund budget, which clocks in at $20,992,959. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means began the meeting with a presentation on the proposed budget, discussing the...
WVNews
New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School freshman selected to attend national medical conference
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmalynn Heater, 14, is only in her freshman year at Bridgeport High School, but already has a potential career path. After watching at least three seasons of “NCIS” on television with mother Cynthia, Heater wants to grow up to be a forensic psychologist. And she has a launching point to getting there.
WVNews
Secretary of State recognizes senior citizens voters in Lewis County
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized 93 Lewis County voters Friday, Feb. 3 for 50 consecutive years of voting. He praised Lewis Countians for consistently having one of the largest voter turnouts in the state. “Lewis County is known for civic participation,” Warner said.
WVNews
West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
WVNews
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
WVNews
New & veteran Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School thespians showcased during 'Bright Star'
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first act of Bridgeport High School’s senior play “Bright Star” will take audiences back a century. “’Bright Star’ is an amazing musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It is a full score of original, country and bluegrass music. It is also based on a true story, a real event, which led to an incredible American folk tale,” officials said. “It is really wonderful for our school to be performing this show in our area because this show is set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. This setting makes this story close to home for us, and we are very excited to produce a show that embraces our heritage.”
WVNews
Interested in displaying your organization’s signs entering Weston?
If you are a 501(c)3 organization, a religious institution, civic or fraternal organization, you are eligible. to rent a space at any of Weston’s entrances (the blue metal billboards). The billboards are located at:
WVNews
After-school learning reinforcement continues at Bridgeport (West Virginia) schools this semester
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Structured after-school programming to improve Harrison County Schools students’ learning, including those in the Bridgeport area, continues this year. Lola Brown, federal programs supervisor, said programs at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School are provided thanks...
WVNews
World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVNews
Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting
“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
WVNews
Upshur Polar Plunge organizer puts her heart into effort in memory of her daughter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge this Saturday in support of their athletes training throughout the county. West Virginia Special Olympics polar plunges have taken place so far in Wheeling and Hurricane. After Buckhannon’s plunge, the WVSO...
WVNews
Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon
Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan to host state Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Weslyan College will host the West Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on campus Feb. 17-18. “The deadline for student applications is this Sunday, February 12,” said Dr. Tracy DeLaney, JSHS regional director and associate professor of physics.
