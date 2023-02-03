Read full article on original website
Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon
Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
After-school learning reinforcement continues at Bridgeport (West Virginia) schools this semester
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Structured after-school programming to improve Harrison County Schools students’ learning, including those in the Bridgeport area, continues this year. Lola Brown, federal programs supervisor, said programs at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School are provided thanks...
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Lions Club Valentine’s dinner meeting, 6:30 p.m., Lost Creek United Methodist Church. Entertainment. Reservations required. Lion Greg Wriston, 304-622-2616.
Mon Preston FOP President to Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council: pay issues are worsening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Viola, president of the Monongalia and Preston County Fraternal Order of Police, addressed Morgantown City Council about pay and compensation issues affecting the Morgantown Police Department at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Viola, first sergeant and detective with the MPD, spoke during the...
Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting
“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
Lewis County Extension News for February
The Lewis County Extension Service Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office. Lewis County 4-H Cloverbuds are invited to a Cloverbud Valentine’s Party on Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis County 4-H Center, 506 Jesse Run Road, Jane Lew. Registration must be completed in ZSuite by Feb. 8.
West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
Upshur Polar Plunge organizer puts her heart into effort in memory of her daughter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge this Saturday in support of their athletes training throughout the county. West Virginia Special Olympics polar plunges have taken place so far in Wheeling and Hurricane. After Buckhannon’s plunge, the WVSO...
New & veteran Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School thespians showcased during 'Bright Star'
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first act of Bridgeport High School’s senior play “Bright Star” will take audiences back a century. “’Bright Star’ is an amazing musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It is a full score of original, country and bluegrass music. It is also based on a true story, a real event, which led to an incredible American folk tale,” officials said. “It is really wonderful for our school to be performing this show in our area because this show is set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. This setting makes this story close to home for us, and we are very excited to produce a show that embraces our heritage.”
Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education recognizes counselors, details green bus test
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening and heard a presentation from Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy with GreenPower Motor Co., regarding the upcoming implementation of a pilot project to test the effectiveness of electric school buses. Nestlen...
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
West Virginia Wesleyan to host state Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Weslyan College will host the West Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on campus Feb. 17-18. “The deadline for student applications is this Sunday, February 12,” said Dr. Tracy DeLaney, JSHS regional director and associate professor of physics.
Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County
Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties
Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council discusses proposed FY 2024 general fund budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Fairmont City Council, along with other city officials, discussed the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 general fund budget, which clocks in at $20,992,959. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means began the meeting with a presentation on the proposed budget, discussing the...
Library lowdown: How do I love thee, Bridgeport Library? Let me count the ways
In the present day, libraries provide much more than books, and oftentimes, they provide essential services to the community they serve that residents may not be able to access otherwise.
Fine Arts students excel at competitions, conferences
Several middle and high school students competed in and performed in statewide events recently. The areas of focus were choir, theatre, and band. The Lewis County High School Theatre Troupe competed in the WV Thespians Area IV Theatre Festival in Clarksburg where All-Festival Cast acting awards were earned by Gideon Yeager and McKenna West. Also for the first time ever Lewis County entered the short film division and Charlie Ressler won first Place for her short film “Art Class”, which now moves on to the state competition at the end of March.
