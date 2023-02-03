BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first act of Bridgeport High School’s senior play “Bright Star” will take audiences back a century. “’Bright Star’ is an amazing musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It is a full score of original, country and bluegrass music. It is also based on a true story, a real event, which led to an incredible American folk tale,” officials said. “It is really wonderful for our school to be performing this show in our area because this show is set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. This setting makes this story close to home for us, and we are very excited to produce a show that embraces our heritage.”

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO