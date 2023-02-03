ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment

A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WVNews

How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up

Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

Study reveals sad trends in West Virginia births

Just when you might think that West Virginia is making inroads in the battle with drug addiction, a new study adds more worry than optimism. A study released by researchers with West Virginia University Health Sciences shows that nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis prior to birth.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

What would make you stay?

When I moved out of state several years ago, it was interesting to meet others who had left West Virginia. Reasons varied only a little, with most touching on the economy and jobs. The reasons for moving back, or staying, are more complicated and, in some ways, deep-rooted. When we...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Michigan St. 63, Maryland 58

MARYLAND (16-8) Reese 5-9 1-2 11, Scott 4-8 1-2 10, Carey 0-4 0-0 0, Hart 3-9 5-5 12, Young 6-13 4-5 17, Martinez 1-4 0-0 2, Emilien 1-2 4-4 6, Long 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 15-18 58.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WVNews

Newton has triple-double, No. 21 UConn tops No. 10 Marquette

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday night. Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won...
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy