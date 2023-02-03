Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
localsyr.com
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Newly proposed sculpture hopes to honor once-popular Upstate NY amusement park
A new art sculpture on Canandaigua Lake has been proposed to remember Roseland Amusement Park. The Finger Lake Times reports the once popular amusement park closed 60 years after operation back in 1985 and what’s left are concrete barriers in the lake, one under the Canandaigua Lady tour boat ticket office and one in the shallow end.
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
Syracuse.com
‘Exclusionary’ zoning must go, report says. Housing costs in Onondaga County depend on it
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The lack of affordable housing in Onondaga County – a leading cause of poverty – is poised to get worse if local zoning rules don’t change before thousands of new residents come to the area in search of semiconductor jobs. The reason? Zoning restrictions...
Syracuse Auto Expo returns Feb. 16
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Auto Expo, one of the nation’s oldest auto shows, will return to the Oncenter Feb. 16 through Feb. 19. Sponsored by the Syracuse Automobile Dealers Association, the show will feature hundreds of vehicles spread out through two buildings and three floors totaling 135,000 square feet.
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
Governor allocates $10 million to help build Syracuse’s ‘New 15th Ward’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s spending plan for the next budget year includes $10 million to fund the first phases of a local project to renovate public housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday, February 6 while visiting Syracuse to highlight the local impacts of her budget and tour the neighborhood […]
I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash
UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Syracuse’s new zoning code should provide clear standards for historic districts (Your Letters)
I have lived in the Sedgwick-Highland-James Preservation District for my entire 65 years. I’ve owned four different houses on Wendell Terrace and lived in a fifth on Burlingame. I appreciate the value that the preservation district brings to our special neighborhood, and encourage its continuation. I am, however, very...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Hochul budget has $10M for redevelopment near I-81 (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 7)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 35. Cloudy and windy with showers; see the 5-day forecast. CNY MAN HEADED TO STATE OF THE UNION: When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Savion Pollard (above) will be among a handful of Central New Yorkers with a prime seat to witness history. Pollard, a Navy veteran and Syracuse University student, received an invitation to attend the speech at the U.S. Capitol as a guest of Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. Pollard, 30, is also the first person hired by Micron Technology to work at its planned $100 billion campus in the town of Clay. Schumer said he invited Pollard to the presidential address because he is an example of the promise of Micron’s plans for Central New York. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail
Jamesville, N.Y. – The Onondaga County Legislature voted Tuesday to approve the merger of the Jamesville Correctional Facility and the downtown jail after a contentious session. Legislators voted 9-8 to approve the merger. Every Democratic Party legislators and two Republican lawmakers -- Mark Olson and Ken Bush -- voted...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
