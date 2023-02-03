Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 35. Cloudy and windy with showers; see the 5-day forecast. CNY MAN HEADED TO STATE OF THE UNION: When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Savion Pollard (above) will be among a handful of Central New Yorkers with a prime seat to witness history. Pollard, a Navy veteran and Syracuse University student, received an invitation to attend the speech at the U.S. Capitol as a guest of Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. Pollard, 30, is also the first person hired by Micron Technology to work at its planned $100 billion campus in the town of Clay. Schumer said he invited Pollard to the presidential address because he is an example of the promise of Micron’s plans for Central New York. (N. Scott Trimble photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO