Syracuse, NY

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse Auto Expo returns Feb. 16

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Auto Expo, one of the nation’s oldest auto shows, will return to the Oncenter Feb. 16 through Feb. 19. Sponsored by the Syracuse Automobile Dealers Association, the show will feature hundreds of vehicles spread out through two buildings and three floors totaling 135,000 square feet.
SYRACUSE, NY
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan

The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
SYRACUSE, NY
I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash

UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hochul budget has $10M for redevelopment near I-81 (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 35. Cloudy and windy with showers; see the 5-day forecast. CNY MAN HEADED TO STATE OF THE UNION: When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Savion Pollard (above) will be among a handful of Central New Yorkers with a prime seat to witness history. Pollard, a Navy veteran and Syracuse University student, received an invitation to attend the speech at the U.S. Capitol as a guest of Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. Pollard, 30, is also the first person hired by Micron Technology to work at its planned $100 billion campus in the town of Clay. Schumer said he invited Pollard to the presidential address because he is an example of the promise of Micron’s plans for Central New York. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
