2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two sisters are pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of a 17-year-old girl at a Columbus park last year. Markayla Marshall was shot to death at Primus King Park off Staunton Drive last March. Jury selection wrapped up Monday, Feb. 6. Ceonna and Eurica...
Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting
PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges. On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon. Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:. 19-year-old...
22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
LaGrange juvenile shot in the back, suspects unknown at this time
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Saturday February 4, law enforcement officials with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 200 block of Handley Street. According to authorities, there was someone who had been shot and law enforcement was called to the scene. The shooting occurred around 7:47pm....
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash
BARBOUR, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. The victims have been identified as Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton and Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, of Eufaula. The victims were...
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
Beauregard installs new storm shelters
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - A deadly tornado ripped through East Alabama 4 years ago, killing 23 people in Beauregard. Since then, the Lee County community has recovered from the physical damage...but officials recently added another safety measure they hope will keep people safe and also reduce anxiety when tornado watches and warnings are issued for the area.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
Affordable housing in Columbus, is there enough for renters?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus, a city full of rich history, and now more career opportunities. It’s the second largest city in the state behind Atlanta, but what if someone wants to move to the area? Would rent be affordable?. We did a google search based on the average...
Chattahoochee County Schools receive grant from Department of Defense, funding will benefit STEM program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, the Chattahoochee County Schools received 50-thousand dollars worth of grant money. Officials say the funding will go toward increasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities for students. Dr. Kristie Brooks, the district’s superintendent says funding will be used to offer Advance STEM courses through College...
