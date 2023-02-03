ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Black History Heroes: Jason McIntyre honors Jesse Owens

James Cleveland "Jesse" Owens was an American track and field athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games. Owens specialized in the sprints and the long jump and was recognized in his lifetime as "perhaps the greatest and most famous athlete in track and field history.

