Wilmington, NC

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and. northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest. Arkansas,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST. * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal. waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be...
OREGON STATE
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down...
PENDLETON, OR
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

