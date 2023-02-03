Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Odometer fraud in vehicles is back

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with a new warning about the return of an old crime making a comeback, criminals rolling back odometers on vehicles. Clark says odometers were supposed to be tamper-proof, but criminals have now figured out a way to mess with them and roll back the mileage.

“You could buy a vehicle thinking its got these many miles and it turns out its got 20,000 more than that or 40,000 more than that”. Clark says.

Clark says you can protect yourself from getting scammed by having an independent mechanic inspect the vehicle you’re looking to buy. He says they can find problems on a vehicle that are not normal for the miles you are being told are on the vehicle.

Click here for more money-saving advice from Clark Howard.