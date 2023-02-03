Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
StarkWare to Open Source Its Zero Knowledge Tech for Scaling Ethereum
StarkWare, the Israeli-based company that is behind popular Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions StarkEx and StarkNet, today revealed plans to make its STARK Prover software open source. To help the world’s largest smart contract platform achieve faster and cheaper transactions, StarkWare leverages the technology known as zero-knowledge rollups, which bundles hundreds...
With 11,000 NFTs Minted to Bitcoin, Are Bitcoin Maxis Coming Around?
The controversial Ordinals project continues to divide the Bitcoin community. When Ordinals launched in January, it caused an uproar in the Bitcoin community as enthusiasts, advocates, and developers argued the merits of putting JPEG on the blockchain. While the heated debate continues, the number of Bitcoin inscriptions using Ordinals has already surpassed 11,000 on Tuesday, according to a Dune report.
Binance Launches Tax Tool for Crypto Traders in France and Canada
The new tax tool from Binance will initially only be available to Canadian and French users, before a potential wider roll-out later in 2023. Binance’s new tax tool will let users calculate the tax associated with their crypto trading activity. The new tool, which can reportedly support up to...
WeTransfer Turns to NFTs in Tie Up With Blockchain Firm Minima
The partnership will leverage Minima’s soon-to-launch network, letting users share and monetize their NFTs. WeTransfer has taken its first step into the NFT business by partnering with Minima, a Swiss blockchain firm. Minima was founded in 2018 in Zug, Switzerland, a town known for its crypto start-up ecosystem. WeTransfer...
AI Crypto Tokens Fetch, Singularity Rally More Than 20% Overnight
As the artificial intelligence narrative grows louder, several AI-adjacent cryptocurrencies have enjoyed hefty rallies. Amid the largely sideways performance of major cryptocurrencies, AI-related crypto tokens including Fetch (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) have soared in the past day. FET, the utility token poweringFetch.AI, a decentralized platform that provides...
From $8 Mint to $4K Flip: Open Edition NFTs Are Reenergizing the Market
Checks and other popular open edition NFT projects are grabbing traders with low prices, gamification, and memes. The NFT market showed sparks of life in January with a sharp uptick in trading volume and total NFTs sold, but it’s not just high-value Bored Ape Yacht Club sales driving the renewed buzz. Lately, it’s also open edition mints in which artwork is selling for tiny sums, yet fueling hype thanks to gamification techniques and FOMO over potential future rewards.
Riot Just Mined The Most Bitcoin It Ever Has in a Month
The industry’s leading Bitcoin mining firm has just reported 740 Bitcoin produced in January, its monthly largest. Despite a reduction in its fleet of mining machines and hash rate capacity, Bitcoin mining company Riot today reported it produced 740 BTC last month, its new all-time high. This is an...
Several Buyers Indicate Interest In Hodlnaut: Report
Various parties are reported to have approached the Singapore crypto lender’s interim managers, according to an affidavit. Several potential buyers have signaled interest in troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut, including its claims in FTX’s bankruptcy, according to a report. Various parties have contacted the Singapore-based company’s interim judicial managers,...
