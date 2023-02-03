Checks and other popular open edition NFT projects are grabbing traders with low prices, gamification, and memes. The NFT market showed sparks of life in January with a sharp uptick in trading volume and total NFTs sold, but it’s not just high-value Bored Ape Yacht Club sales driving the renewed buzz. Lately, it’s also open edition mints in which artwork is selling for tiny sums, yet fueling hype thanks to gamification techniques and FOMO over potential future rewards.

