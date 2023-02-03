ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

How to celebrate 206 Day in Seattle

 4 days ago
Pike Place can surprise even longtime locals on every visit.

Photo by SEAtoday staff

Today, we’re celebrating Seattle’s unofficial holiday, 206 Day (2/06, get it?) — which pays homage to our city’s area code with resident pride .

Here’s an itinerary
for you to enjoy the Emerald City in all of its glory .

8 a.m.: Time for coffee — as always . Start at Elm Coffee Roasters in historic Pioneer Square.

12-1 p.m.: Even if you’ve been there a million times , Pike Place Market always delights. Have lunch at Mee Sum Pastry or explore quirky shops like Orange Dracula .


3-4 p.m.: Take a stroll at the Sculpture Park and don’t bring an umbrella like a true Seattleite .

5-6 p.m.: History buffs can head up to the Armory for an exhibit that explores the background of Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Lawton.

7-8 p.m.: Grab a cocktail with a friend or on your own .

What does your ideal day look like in Seattle? Let us know.

