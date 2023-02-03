ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 16

Joe G.
4d ago

Leftwitch got exposed when Bruce Arians retired. do people actually believe that he was making game plans and calling plays during the game Arians did when he was there. then Brady called his own plays last year. He won't last long were ever he goes. Lol joke this guy is. and the part he acts like he knows what he is doing. 😆

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before.  A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement

Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Reveals His Next Team

Aaron Rodgers will be playing where next season? According to a former teammate of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, the answer is Las Vegas. Rodgers' ex-teammate, Sam Barrington, has revealed that the star quarterback will be a Las Vegas Raiders player in 2023. “Just spoke with a friend of mine ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future.  With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To James Harrison's Announcement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was trending this weekend, thanks to Antonio Brown. Brown claims that Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him in the helmet. "I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Owner Reacts To The Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid is no young buck. But is he considering retirement after Super Bowl LVII? That was the question posed to Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt during this week's media session. Hunt dismissed the question, making it clear that from what he's seeing Reid is ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy