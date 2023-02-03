Warm Up Your Cold Workspace With These Amazon Products

If you work in a cold office environment, these deals on cozy office additions are just what you need to stay warm and toasty.

When it comes to comfort in the workplace, temperature is a huge factor. Working in an office that's too cold can sap your productivity and make it difficult to concentrate. Unfortunately, in many crowded offices the temperature may be kept low to counteract body heat, or even save a little on an electric bill during the winter.

If you find yourself shivering at your desk, you no longer need to suffer in silence. There is a range of products that can help you stay warm and comfortable in the office, and many of them are available at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for a portable heater , a warm cup of coffee, or a stylish winter cardigan , you'll find it here. We've rounded up the best deals on Amazon to help keep your office warm and cozy without breaking the bank.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Price : $23.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com

This portable electric heater is ideal for warming up the office instantly on cold winter days. It also has three different heat settings that allows you to customize the temperature to your needs. And during the summer, the fan-only mode could even help cut down on electric bills. This product is ideal for office use as it quickly, efficiently, and safely disperses heat throughout the room at a much lower cost than central heating systems.

Price : $33.49, originally $44.93; amazon.com

This foot warmer is an all-in-one solution for comfort and convenience. Combining a sturdy footrest with a reliable heater, the ergonomic design of this product ensures maximum comfort in both sitting and standing positions. With adjustable heat settings, you are in control of just how toasty your toes get while you take meetings and work at your desk.

Just note that reviewers do say that this does not have an automatic shut-off feature, so you will need to be careful about leaving it on throughout the day.

Price : $99.89 plus a 10% off coupon, originally $129.99; amazon.com

This heated cushion provides a deep kneading massage that travels up and down, perfect for relieving stress in the entire back area. It also has three adjustable massage zones, allowing you to customize your massage experience to fit your needs. This cushion is perfect for someone looking to relieve stress and improve circulation with a cozy, warming touch.

Price : $99.95, originally $129.95; amazon.com

The Nextmug is a temperature-controlled self-heating coffee mug that is ready to take your hot beverage experience to the next level. This high-tech mug is made with stainless steel wrapped in a beautiful ceramic matte finish, and boasts an ergonomic design for comfort. Ready to be used at home, work, or on the go, the Nextmug has several features designed to keep your beverage at your desired temperature all day long.

Price : $28.99, originally $45.99; amazon.com

This sweater coat is a great addition to your office wardrobe. Whether casual or dressy, this piece makes sure you look your best while staying comfortable and warm all day long. It features an oversized boyfriend cardigan design with dolman sleeves and sewn cuffs, making it a great choice for everyday office wear; the slouchy relaxed fit is cozy and perfect for chilly days so you stay warm while you work.

