More than three years after Tiereney Nicole Anderson was shot and killed at the age of 34, a jury in Harris County, Texas, found her husband guilty of murder. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that Mark Anderson, 36, not only committed the slaying but also shot himself at the crime scene in a transparent effort to blame the victim for her own death.
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
