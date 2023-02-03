Read full article on original website
American Auto Preview: See Andy Richter's Hilariously Awkward First Meeting With the Payne Team
Watch: American Auto Exclusive: Cyrus Fangirls Over a Celebrity in Office. The cast of American Auto is turning to one of Hollywood's funniest stars for help with their latest crisis. After the spokesperson for the company's latest campaign drops out, Payne Motors recruits actor and comedian Andy Richter as a...
These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion. The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con. Shannen Doherty, Holly...
Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’
Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright. Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys arrived and music's biggest stars were ready for an unforgettable night. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live telecast took place at Crypto.com Arena in...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
'Boo-hoo!': 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg Ignores Producers & Mocks Fans As She Refuses To Cut To Commercial Break
Whoopi Goldberg blatantly ignored and mocked both producers and viewers on the Monday, February 6, episode of The View.The 67-year-old talk show star sat beside her co-panelists, as they dove into a heated discussion about social media followers.The group of ladies were having a conversation about a recently released list of social rules from Buzzfeed that people were advised to follow — like informing someone that another individual is present in the room while on FaceTime, and the ongoing trend to snap a picture of your food before you take a bite.Sunny Hostin, 54, then brought up the debate of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys
And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to…. While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance for celebrity couples who have turned the awards ceremony into a memorable date night. For...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
How Rebecca Black Is Putting Her Own Stamp on Pop Music After “Friday”
It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black is ready to have some fun, fun, fun. No, she's not hoping her 2011 viral single gets stuck in your head again. Rather, the 25-year-old is ready to show how...
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You
Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Best Believe Taylor Swift Is Still Bejeweled at the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys is something out of our wildest dreams. The "Anti-Hero" singer graced the red carpet for the Trevor Noah-hosted event Feb. 5 in a gorgeous Custom Roberto Cavalli...
A La La Land Musical Is Coming to Broadway: All the Details
Watch: Jessica Chastain Teases Broadway's Revival of A Doll's House at Globes. La La Land, the critically acclaimed musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is officially getting the Broadway treatment. "I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship
Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the...
