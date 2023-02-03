Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
2023 Grammys: You’ll Be Lucky, Lucky to See Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ "Unholy" Performance
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. We are latching on to this onstage moment. Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a lasting mark on the 2023 Grammys with their Feb. 5 performance of "Unholy." During the show, Sam donned a red, patent-leather-textured ensemble, while Kim rocked a red, mini dress paired with matching boots and gloves.
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.
Chris Martin Makes Rare Appearance at 2023 Grammys After "Serious Lung Infection"
This is music to our ears. While Coldplay didn't win any of its three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, frontman Chris Martin was still in attendance to present Record of the Year. His Feb. 5 appearance comes four months after the band's tour was paused due to his health.
Below Deck's Alissa Humber Sets the Record Straight on the Ross-Katie Love Triangle
Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew. Alissa Humber is a happily single stew. The Below Deck star is shutting down love triangle talk after she flirted with Bosun Ross McHarg amid his ongoing romance with Deckhand Katie Glaser on season 10 of the hit Bravo series.
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"
Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had...
Why Adam Devine Decided to Speak Out Amid Adam Levine Scandal
Watch: Adam DeVine Reveals Who He Sent to the Hospital Filming Pitch Perfect. When Adam Devine got hundreds of hate messages last year, it made him wonder. In the midst of Adam Levine's cheating scandal last September, the Workaholics star shared a social media post clarifying that he was not, in fact, the singer at the center of the allegations. As Devine recently explained, his public quip only came after a big case of mistaken identity.
You Season 4 Refresher: All of Joe Goldberg's Victims So Far
Warning: This article contains spoilers for seasons one through three of You We've been waiting for You. Believe it or not, Penn Badgley is just about ready to return to your screens when part one...
American Auto Preview: See Andy Richter's Hilariously Awkward First Meeting With the Payne Team
Watch: American Auto Exclusive: Cyrus Fangirls Over a Celebrity in Office. The cast of American Auto is turning to one of Hollywood's funniest stars for help with their latest crisis. After the spokesperson for the company's latest campaign drops out, Payne Motors recruits actor and comedian Andy Richter as a...
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You
Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out,...
Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Jackson Guthy Speculation
Watch: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline on Filming Post-Breakup. Madelyn Cline has found a new leading man. Amid romance rumors with Jackson Guthy, the Outer Banks star recently shared an update on her relationship status. "I am happily taken," Madelyn revealed in a cover story for Cosmopolitan published Feb. 8. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered"
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Magical" Meeting With Laverne Cox
This meeting is one to be remembered. TikTok star and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney recorded the moment she met Laverne Cox while on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys. Their encounter was...
Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on TV Set
Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words. In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home...
Christina Applegate Hints at Retirement, Says SAG Awards Will Probably Be "Last Awards Show as an Actor"
Watch: Christina Applegate Hints at Her Retirement From Acting. Christina Applegate may have already taken her final bow. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the spring of 2021, hinted that her decades-long acting career might be over. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m....
