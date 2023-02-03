ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.
Why Adam Devine Decided to Speak Out Amid Adam Levine Scandal

Watch: Adam DeVine Reveals Who He Sent to the Hospital Filming Pitch Perfect. When Adam Devine got hundreds of hate messages last year, it made him wonder. In the midst of Adam Levine's cheating scandal last September, the Workaholics star shared a social media post clarifying that he was not, in fact, the singer at the center of the allegations. As Devine recently explained, his public quip only came after a big case of mistaken identity.
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You

Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Jackson Guthy Speculation

Watch: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline on Filming Post-Breakup. Madelyn Cline has found a new leading man. Amid romance rumors with Jackson Guthy, the Outer Banks star recently shared an update on her relationship status. "I am happily taken," Madelyn revealed in a cover story for Cosmopolitan published Feb. 8. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered"
