Washington Examiner

Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

La Salle City Council hears from residents affected by Carus fire

Monday's La Salle City Council meeting was a largely civil discussion of the Carus fire. Tempers flared at the last meeting, but since then, it appears cooler heads prevailed last night while speaking of the chemical fallout of January 11th. Brad Brown spoke to a packed house about test results processed by his firm, Brownfield Environmental Engineering. Brownfield took many soil samples from an area covered by the smoke and one sample from Rotary Park lake. Brown has this to say:
LASALLE, IL
97ZOK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
starvedrock.media

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Illinois

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
centraltimes.org

Students may now take a day off for ‘civic events’

Illinois students can now take a day off school to participate in a civic activity, according to House Bill 5488, which took effect on Jan. 1. “Civic events” are defined by the bill as events sponsored by a non-profit organization or governmental entity that is open to the public. Such events include, but are not limited to, artistic or cultural performance or educational gatherings.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law

A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE

