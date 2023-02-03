Read full article on original website
Kenai Updates Fire Prevention Standards
The Kenai City Council enacted ordinance 3333-2023 amending the 23-page Kenai Municipal Code 8.05.010 which addresses the adoption of fire prevention standards. The result of the approval of the fire ordinance repeals and replaces current Kenai Municipal Code (which includes the local amendments to the 2009 International Fire Code with the 2021 International Fire Code with local amendments).
Davis Resigning As Executive Director Of The Soldotna Chamber
Shanon Davis, Director of the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, announced her resignation effective February 22nd, after eight years of service and five years of leadership. She will assist the Board of Directors with the transition. Davis is leaving the Chamber to take the position of Marketing Manager with Central Peninsula Hospital.
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
New research looks into why earthquakes that move through the Nenana Basin are stronger and longer than in other locations. Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks. Updated: 14 hours ago. Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks. 2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash.
Counterpoint: Write in Robert Wall for Kenai Borough mayor
Richard Derkevorkian and Bill Elam have, without a doubt, put in the “blood, sweat, and tears” that comes with being in the minority in our borough government. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for their conservative representation for their districts, and certainly share their desire for a conservative mayor that can help share their load.
SoHi Hockey Awarded #2 Seed Into Division I Hockey State Tournament
The Soldotna Stars, winners of the 2023 ASAA Division II State Hockey Championship, have been awarded an at-large berth to the Division I hockey state championships and have been seeded as the #2 team on the Division I bracket. SoHi is the first team from Division II to be seeded...
