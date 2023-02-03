ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jim Martin
4d ago

frozen pizza is frozen pizza, I don't care that it's the best in Arizona, at our grocery stores best pizza here in Arizona is up in the White Mountains it's called Johnny D's!!! it's in Lakeside

OnlyInYourState

You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona

Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
GLENDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
foodgressing.com

Koibito Poké to Open Seven New Locations by Summer 2023

Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast-casual concept known for its build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, has announced plans for the addition of seven new locations across its existing four markets by the summer of 2023. The new locations will take the restaurant franchise up to a total of 13...
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Meet Elliot, an energetic torbie

Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

Boy Scouts dropped off 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity. Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stores are getting ready to cut pharmacy hours across the country including in Arizona as a new report from the Wall Street Journal says most stores are continuing to face staffing shortages following the pandemic. Starting in March, Walmart will be closing its pharmacies...
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for February 2023

The Farmers' Almanac is considered to many an essential source of knowledge, one whose accuracy and precision have made it a symbol of respect amongst both lay weather watchers and professional meteorologists. With what is considered by many as a solid record in predictive accuracy, the information compiled within its yearly publication not only entails prospective outlooks on temperature changes and storms but paints a detailed and astounding picture of the natural world. What was once an ancient tool has endured over multiple generations as an invaluable asset not only for locales all over Arizona but destinations around the globe.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arizona You Need to Visit (2023)

From the historic Route 66, to desert oases, to unique souvenirs, to American, Mexican, and southwestern comfort food…there’s plenty of fun to be had in The Grand Canyon State!. Here are 19 charming small towns in Arizona you need to visit!. Hey! Looking for more great Arizona content?...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
