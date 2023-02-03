Read full article on original website
Jim Martin
4d ago
frozen pizza is frozen pizza, I don't care that it's the best in Arizona, at our grocery stores best pizza here in Arizona is up in the White Mountains it's called Johnny D's!!! it's in Lakeside
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
foodgressing.com
Koibito Poké to Open Seven New Locations by Summer 2023
Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast-casual concept known for its build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, has announced plans for the addition of seven new locations across its existing four markets by the summer of 2023. The new locations will take the restaurant franchise up to a total of 13...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral
One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
This Is Arizona's Most Romantic Hotel
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state.
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
northcentralnews.net
Meet Elliot, an energetic torbie
Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Boy Scouts dropped off 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks
On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity. Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the...
KOLD-TV
CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stores are getting ready to cut pharmacy hours across the country including in Arizona as a new report from the Wall Street Journal says most stores are continuing to face staffing shortages following the pandemic. Starting in March, Walmart will be closing its pharmacies...
Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for February 2023
The Farmers' Almanac is considered to many an essential source of knowledge, one whose accuracy and precision have made it a symbol of respect amongst both lay weather watchers and professional meteorologists. With what is considered by many as a solid record in predictive accuracy, the information compiled within its yearly publication not only entails prospective outlooks on temperature changes and storms but paints a detailed and astounding picture of the natural world. What was once an ancient tool has endured over multiple generations as an invaluable asset not only for locales all over Arizona but destinations around the globe.
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arizona You Need to Visit (2023)
From the historic Route 66, to desert oases, to unique souvenirs, to American, Mexican, and southwestern comfort food…there’s plenty of fun to be had in The Grand Canyon State!. Here are 19 charming small towns in Arizona you need to visit!. Hey! Looking for more great Arizona content?...
KTAR.com
Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday
PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
Comments / 4