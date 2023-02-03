The Farmers' Almanac is considered to many an essential source of knowledge, one whose accuracy and precision have made it a symbol of respect amongst both lay weather watchers and professional meteorologists. With what is considered by many as a solid record in predictive accuracy, the information compiled within its yearly publication not only entails prospective outlooks on temperature changes and storms but paints a detailed and astounding picture of the natural world. What was once an ancient tool has endured over multiple generations as an invaluable asset not only for locales all over Arizona but destinations around the globe.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO