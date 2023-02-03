Read full article on original website
In the early days of my ministry I was a small town pastor in the hills of North Carolina. I had been asked to come preach at a revival in a little country church out in the woods. The only way to get to the church was through a winding farm road which ended in a gravel lot that served as parking for the congregation. One of the songs that was played by the church pianist was “Give me that old time religion.” Folks clapped their hands and sang in all sorts of keys and at the end a loud “AMEN” was cried! There seemed to be an expression of desire to return to the simplest form of Christianity, or the “good ol’ days” of the early church.
