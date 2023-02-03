Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses qualified charitable distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: The Tea Shoppe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids got their teeth cleaned for free on Friday at WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic in Morgantown. WVU Dental Care celebrated “National Children’s Dental Health Month” by offering oral exams, cleanings, fluoride and radiographs. Each patient got roughly $100 worth of free treatments. It’s...
WDTV
Everett scores 15, leads Morgantown past Wheeling Park in third matchup of year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans defeated Wheeling Park to advance to the OVAC championship game on Tuesday. Final: Morgantown 59 - Wheeling Park 45.
WDTV
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon County closes for pothole repairs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the next week for emergency pothole repairs. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed at mile marker 145 until next Monday, Feb. 13. Officials...
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man in shoplifting complaint
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man. Officer Myers said they want to identify the man pictured because he is connected to a shoplifting complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by phone at 304-848-6108 or by email. Below...
WDTV
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of their officers used appropriate force when taking a suspect to the ground during an arrest last week. Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a bar on Chestnut St. in Morgantown after 911 callers said a man was trying to drag his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will.
WDTV
FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
WDTV
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles. Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The crash has shut down the...
WDTV
Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded two three-year accreditations by the American College of Radiology. The goal seal accreditations are in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont...
WDTV
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County teen is in custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at Tucker County High School. The teen, who has not been identified, was found at his home Monday morning and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Authorities said the threats were made in a...
WDTV
Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
WDTV
West Virginia Black Bears names new manager
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have appointed a new manager of the Black Bears for the 2023 MLB Draft League season. David Carpenter will be the organization’s sixth manager in history. He is a West Virginia University alum and former Major League pitcher. Carpenter will...
WDTV
Ukrainian professor speaks to students about war with Russia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Political Science Department teamed up with the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association to invite Odesa University professor Volodymyr Dubovyk, who was also a visiting professor at Tufts University, to speak about global security following Russia’s war on Ukraine. Dubovyk thanked the many Americans that provided...
