WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses qualified charitable distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: The Tea Shoppe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids got their teeth cleaned for free on Friday at WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic in Morgantown. WVU Dental Care celebrated “National Children’s Dental Health Month” by offering oral exams, cleanings, fluoride and radiographs. Each patient got roughly $100 worth of free treatments. It’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County closes for pothole repairs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the next week for emergency pothole repairs. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed at mile marker 145 until next Monday, Feb. 13. Officials...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of their officers used appropriate force when taking a suspect to the ground during an arrest last week. Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a bar on Chestnut St. in Morgantown after 911 callers said a man was trying to drag his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles. Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The crash has shut down the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded two three-year accreditations by the American College of Radiology. The goal seal accreditations are in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

West Virginia Black Bears names new manager

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have appointed a new manager of the Black Bears for the 2023 MLB Draft League season. David Carpenter will be the organization’s sixth manager in history. He is a West Virginia University alum and former Major League pitcher. Carpenter will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Ukrainian professor speaks to students about war with Russia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Political Science Department teamed up with the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association to invite Odesa University professor Volodymyr Dubovyk, who was also a visiting professor at Tufts University, to speak about global security following Russia’s war on Ukraine. Dubovyk thanked the many Americans that provided...
MORGANTOWN, WV

