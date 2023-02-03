ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad-rock giant REO Speedwagon is back in Clearwater on Tuesday

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Illinois-based dad-rock outfit REO Speedwagon recently celebrated 50 years of existence, and actually played Ruth Eckerd Hall ’s final gig before COVID lockdown plus the venue’s first post-vaccine gig filled to capacity.

We’ll also never forget how frontman
Kevin Cronin saluted Kansas violinist Robby Steinhardt —a Tampa Bay resident who died a few days prior—by dedicating “Time For Me To Fly” to him. As sweet of a moment that was, here’s hoping that nobody else near or far drops between now and REO’s return to Clearwater.

Tickets to see REO Speedwagon at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7 are still on sale and start at $53.25.

Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home lists

February 4, 2023 - The waterfront Clearwater home of the late actress Kirstie Alley is listed for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million. The 7,815-square-foot estate at 1100 N. Oceola Ave., built in 1993, has nine bedrooms, with five bedrooms in the main house, and features two courtyards and a pool with a spa. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC is the listing agent.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

