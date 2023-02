Dad-rock giant REO Speedwagon is back in Clearwater on Tuesday

Illinois-based dad-rock outfit REO Speedwagon recently celebrated 50 years of existence, and actually played Ruth Eckerd Hall ’s final gig before COVID lockdown plus the venue’s first post-vaccine gig filled to capacity.We’ll also never forget how frontman Kevin Cronin saluted Kansas violinist Robby Steinhardt —a Tampa Bay resident who died a few days prior—by dedicating “Time For Me To Fly” to him. As sweet of a moment that was, here’s hoping that nobody else near or far drops between now and REO’s return to Clearwater.