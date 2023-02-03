Dad-rock giant REO Speedwagon is back in Clearwater on Tuesday
Illinois-based dad-rock outfit REO Speedwagon recently celebrated 50 years of existence, and actually played Ruth Eckerd Hall ’s final gig before COVID lockdown plus the venue’s first post-vaccine gig filled to capacity.
We’ll also never forget how frontman Kevin Cronin saluted Kansas violinist Robby Steinhardt —a Tampa Bay resident who died a few days prior—by dedicating “Time For Me To Fly” to him. As sweet of a moment that was, here’s hoping that nobody else near or far drops between now and REO’s return to Clearwater.
Tickets to see REO Speedwagon at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7 are still on sale and start at $53.25.
