Electro-pop favorite Strfkr makes St. Petersburg debut on Wednesday
No, we didn’t misspell Stryker. Strfkr (pronounced “starfucker” and stylized “STRFKR”), an indie-pop project based out of Portland, is clearly strongly influenced by ‘80s synthpop and new wave.
And we have to wonder if it turns to Howard Jones for spiritual advice, because the band literally has archived speeches and lectures from Alan Watts inserted into the backgrounds of a handful of songs. Hopefully, the poet’s archived voice will actually appear and not be quoted when the band rocks St. Petersburg for the first time ever, and Tampa Bay as a whole for the first time since a stop at The Ritz Ybor in 2019.
Tickets to see Strfkr play Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Feb. 8 are still available and start at $22.50, [event-1]
