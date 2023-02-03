ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Electro-pop favorite Strfkr makes St. Petersburg debut on Wednesday

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ua1w9_0kbsJNOe00
(L-R) Keil Corcoran, Josh Hodges, Shawn Glassford of Strfkr Photographer Credit:
No, we didn’t misspell Stryker. Strfkr (pronounced “starfucker” and stylized “STRFKR”), an indie-pop project based out of Portland, is clearly strongly influenced by ‘80s synthpop and new wave.

And we have to wonder if it turns to Howard Jones for spiritual advice, because the band literally has archived speeches and lectures from Alan Watts inserted into the backgrounds of a handful of songs. Hopefully, the poet’s archived voice will actually appear and not be quoted when the band rocks St. Petersburg for the first time ever, and Tampa Bay as a whole for the first time since a stop at The Ritz Ybor in 2019.


Tickets to see Strfkr play Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Feb. 8 are still available and start at $22.50, [event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy