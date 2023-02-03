Read full article on original website
Related
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
WRAL
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows
CNN — As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.
WRAL
This Fed official grocery shops for his family and knows just how high prices are
CNN — Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, understands that consumers are still struggling to deal with high prices. And he has the frozen lasagna to prove it. Kashkari told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday that he knows first hand how expensive many consumer goods and...
WRAL
Chinese savers stashed away $2.6 trillion last year but property crash will cool 'revenge spending'
CNN — Even for a famously frugal nation, Chinese people saved a lot last year. Stuck at home due to Covid restrictions, they socked away a record $2.6 trillion. Now that life is returning to normal, hopes are high that consumers will spend with a vengeance, providing a much-needed boost to the world's second largest economy, the impact of which would be felt around the world.
WRAL
BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas
CNN — BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it...
WRAL
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers
CNN — Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
WRAL
State of the Union, recession, crypto woes and more tech layoffs: What investors are watching
CNN — Here's what investors are paying attention to this Tuesday morning:. ▸ President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union Address at 9 p.m. ET in front of a newly fragmented Congress and to Americans confused by positive economic signs, a dismal earnings season and ongoing recession predictions.
WRAL
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel
CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
WRAL
German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW
BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental campaigners seeking to force automaker BMW to stop selling vehicles with combustion engine by 2030. The group Environmental Action Germany, also known by its German acronym DUH, argued that manufacturers such as BMW pose a threat to people's right to property, health and life if they continue making vehicles that produce greenhouse gas emissions.
WRAL
FAA proposes fining United $1 million for skipping safety steps
CNN — Airline regulators on Monday proposed slapping United Airlines with a $1.15 million fine for safety concerns about how it operated some 777 planes. United removed an important safety measure — checking the fire warning system — from its list of actions that crews must complete before each flight of the 777s, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The airline failed to make the fire-warning checks between June 2018 and April 2021, according to the agency.
WRAL
Two rail unions reach deal with CSX railroad for paid sick time
CNN — CSX Transportation announced Tuesday that it had reached a deal with two railroad unions regarding paid sick leave. The agreement reached between CSX and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, which represents engineers, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, which represents mechanical workers, will provide 5,000 union members employed by CSX with paid sick leave.
WRAL
Australia's central bank signals more tightening ahead after hiking rates to decade high
CNN — Australia's central bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, in a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected. Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia...
WRAL
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation fight will take 'a significant period of time'
CNN — The US labor market remains "extraordinarily strong" and Friday's monster jobs report underscored that the central bank has more work to do to bring down inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. "We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said of the January jobs...
WRAL
US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022
CNN — Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports...
Comments / 0