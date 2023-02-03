ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows

CNN — As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.
Chinese savers stashed away $2.6 trillion last year but property crash will cool 'revenge spending'

CNN — Even for a famously frugal nation, Chinese people saved a lot last year. Stuck at home due to Covid restrictions, they socked away a record $2.6 trillion. Now that life is returning to normal, hopes are high that consumers will spend with a vengeance, providing a much-needed boost to the world's second largest economy, the impact of which would be felt around the world.
BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas

CNN — BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it...
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers

CNN — Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel

CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW

BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental campaigners seeking to force automaker BMW to stop selling vehicles with combustion engine by 2030. The group Environmental Action Germany, also known by its German acronym DUH, argued that manufacturers such as BMW pose a threat to people's right to property, health and life if they continue making vehicles that produce greenhouse gas emissions.
FAA proposes fining United $1 million for skipping safety steps

CNN — Airline regulators on Monday proposed slapping United Airlines with a $1.15 million fine for safety concerns about how it operated some 777 planes. United removed an important safety measure — checking the fire warning system — from its list of actions that crews must complete before each flight of the 777s, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The airline failed to make the fire-warning checks between June 2018 and April 2021, according to the agency.
Two rail unions reach deal with CSX railroad for paid sick time

CNN — CSX Transportation announced Tuesday that it had reached a deal with two railroad unions regarding paid sick leave. The agreement reached between CSX and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, which represents engineers, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, which represents mechanical workers, will provide 5,000 union members employed by CSX with paid sick leave.
US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022

CNN — Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports...
