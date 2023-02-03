CNN — Airline regulators on Monday proposed slapping United Airlines with a $1.15 million fine for safety concerns about how it operated some 777 planes. United removed an important safety measure — checking the fire warning system — from its list of actions that crews must complete before each flight of the 777s, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The airline failed to make the fire-warning checks between June 2018 and April 2021, according to the agency.

1 DAY AGO