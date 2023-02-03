ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Sixers songwriter Stephen Kellogg comes to Clearwater this month

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Stephen Kellogg
Stephen Kellogg spent last summer with a band as it opened for Counting Crows, but does this show solo in support of a 2022 album, Keep It Up, Kid, that’s marked the dutiful introspection that’s been a hallmark of a discography that dates all the way back to 1994 (and includes six albums with the since-disbanded Sixers).

Tickets to see Stephen Kellogg play Clearwater's Music4Life Living Arts Center on thursday, Feb. 9 are still available and start at $35.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage.

