UPDATED: BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing postponed for man convicted 3 times for murder, with 2 overturned
A Bakersfield man who was convicted three times in a 2002 shooting death and had two of those guilty verdicts overturned appeared in court Tuesday for his attorney to postpone a hearing set to argue for his resentencing. Glen Johnson was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2005 for...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO sheriff, CSUB police chief testify in retrial of ex-KCSO deputy convicted of murdering 2 women
A retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy convicted of killing two prostitutes has drawn witness testimony from many disparate people — former sex workers, deputy district attorneys reading transcripts of KCSO officials who’ve died and a fingerprint expert from a state department. Entering the approximately 11th day of trial on Monday, prosecutors questioned the heads of two Bakersfield law enforcement agencies.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found
Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets. Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her
A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her. David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD board appoints trustee to fill open spot
A packed Kern High School District board room with people wanting to talk about a variety of concerns served as the backdrop for the board’s opening task of interviewing five finalists for the open Trustee Area 2 seat Monday night. Steve Rodrigue, a retired Coast Guard lieutenant and current...
Bakersfield Californian
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday, and who is considered at risk because she has never run away before. Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, blue pants and black Converse shoes. She’s a Hispanic girl about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
Bakersfield Californian
New hires put boots on ground for B3K
Kern's B3K Prosperity economic collaboration has taken another step past its origins as a cross-county working group with the addition last month of three part-time employees assigned to carry out specific job-creation strategies. Senior Project Manager Cristina Bennett, Project Manager Justin Powers and Program Coordinator Alexia Svejda joined B3K's only...
