Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah
Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson, 43, of Salt Lake City, now faces multiple felony charges accusing him of selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he's been given too many chances by the judicial system.
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
Northern Utah is a beautiful and diverse region that offers a range of attractions for visitors. From stunning mountain ranges and scenic lakes to vibrant cities and unique natural attractions, Northern Utah is the perfect destination for a road trip.
The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts
The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake City
The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, at 131 South Main Street, will be the venue for the performances of Shen Yun. The touring show will be at the Eccles Theater for several shows in February 2023.
After all these years, the Bread Lady, and her porch, still going strong
SALT LAKE CITY — The guardian angel of 600 North is still at it. A hip replacement for the former airline baggage handler couldn't stop her, neither could wrist surgery, nor shoulder surgery. Passing 65 last year sure didn't slow her down. Shauna Devenport is still putting food on...
Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah
Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City
PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
Use up your wool scraps! These 2 projects are useful and easy to make
Wool scraps can be used to make a couple handy household items!. We’re at a key moment in the changing of the seasons. An old Irish tradition signals the waning days of winter – already! It’s reason for celebration, at least for this Provo family. Natalie Burton...
Small Utah city makes significant progress in efforts to preserve 153-year-old building
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been almost three years since Corinne, a Box Elder County city of a little more than 800 located near the northeast shore of the Great Salt Lake, embarked on a journey to save its beloved historic Corinne Methodist Episcopal Church-turned-city museum and event space.
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds
SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face
What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face. See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, …. What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face.
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
