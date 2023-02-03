ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah

Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
MURRAY, UT
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts

The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah

Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
LAYTON, UT
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City

PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
PARK CITY, UT
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds

SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

