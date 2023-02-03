Read full article on original website
Gov. Cox issues executive order increasing Great Salt Lake berm height – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Determined not to waste a drop of what promises to be a record snowmelt this year, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state officials to raise the height of berms in the Great Salt Lake. “The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and...
ksl.com
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend's storm pumped more than 1 foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah's mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow, as of...
kjzz.com
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
ABC 4
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
890kdxu.com
Utah is #9 in the USA for Long Scenic Walks
If you've been around Utah for a while, you know a lot about what our state has to offer as a great place to live. When I read the latest feature getting attention, I think SOUTHERN Utah is a big contributor here. The people at Gambling.com did a survey and found that Utah ranks #9 of the 50 states for Long Scenic Walks.
890kdxu.com
Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure
I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
ksl.com
Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
kjzz.com
Snow accumulating on some roads as winter storm rolls through Utah
Sunday 5 p.m. - Storm to improve air quality. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Air quality will get better as a storm is moving through the state right now. We will be in the green, meaning good air by tomorrow. The Wasatch Front is seeing the snow wind down...
Opinion: It solves traffic, pollution and avalanche concerns. It’s time to move forward on a gondola
The proposed gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon would fix several issues while transporting people safely up and down the canyon. Read more here.
ksl.com
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson, 43, of Salt Lake City, now faces multiple felony charges accusing him of selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he's been given too many chances by the judicial system.
suindependent.com
How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?
Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
890kdxu.com
POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?
Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
kjzz.com
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
Pizza Pie Cafe Has Several Restaurants in Utah
Dining out is a favorite activity of many people. Pizza continues to be a favorite. The Pizza Pie Cafe serves what they call "Real American Pizza." They are family friendly with good food for adults and children alike.
kjzz.com
Utah drivers advised to expect larger wildlife on roads following several elk hit, killed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources is asking drivers to pay extra attention and not drive distracted as more large animals are frequenting areas near interstates and high-trafficked roadways. It’s become an unfortunate daily occurrence near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on the east...
