kjzz.com

Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
ABC 4

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
890kdxu.com

Utah is #9 in the USA for Long Scenic Walks

If you've been around Utah for a while, you know a lot about what our state has to offer as a great place to live. When I read the latest feature getting attention, I think SOUTHERN Utah is a big contributor here. The people at Gambling.com did a survey and found that Utah ranks #9 of the 50 states for Long Scenic Walks.
890kdxu.com

Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure

I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
ksl.com

Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
suindependent.com

How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?

Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
890kdxu.com

POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
kjzz.com

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
