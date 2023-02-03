LGHL Uncut Podcast: Greg Gard, Chris Holtmann, Ohio State players discuss Wisconsin’s win over Buckeyes

The Ohio State’s men’s basketball team has lost nine of its last 10 games, which is the team’s worst run of any form since the 1997-98 season. Things seemed to be going well until this swoon began with a late blown lead over No. 1 Purdue back on Jan. 5. The Buckeyes basically had only to hit free throws to seal the upset win at home, but a turnover deep in their own back court allowed the Boilermakers to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO